Abrams went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, one run scored and one steal in Friday's 9-6 loss against Atlanta.

Abrams led off the game with a walk and made the most of his time on base by stealing his 43rd base of the year. He also pulled the Nationals within three late with a two-run double off Pierce Johnson in the eighth inning. Abrams has enjoyed a breakout season, slashing .247/.304/.420 with 18 homers, 80 runs and 62 RBI over 581 plate appearances.