Abrams is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Dodgers.
It's the first day off this season for Abrams, who is slashing .257/.289/.571 with three home runs and two stolen bases in his first nine games. Paul DeJong will slide over to start at shortstop, while Jose Tena will get the call at third base in Monday's series opener.
