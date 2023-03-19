Abrams (back) went through a full workout Saturday and is expected to rejoin the lineup Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The young shortstop has been sidelined since Tuesday due to back tightness. Abrams has gone 7-for-26 (.269) in Grapefruit League play with four steals in four attempts, but his 0:10 BB:K indicates he's still got some work to do to realize his potential. The 22-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft before being one of the headliners in the package the Padres shipped east for Juan Soto.