Abrams went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Pirates.

Abrams plated two with a no-doubter in the third, then hit a solo shot in the seventh to close out the scoring for the Nationals. He now has three consecutive multi-hit games with three home runs, five RBI, six runs scored and a steal during that stretch. The 22-year-old shortstop is hitting .252 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI, 74 runs and 41 steals in what has been a breakout campaign for the second year shortstop.