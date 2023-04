Abrams went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's loss to the Guardians.

The young shortstop also got on base on a hit by pitch and an error by Jose Ramirez, giving him plenty of opportunities to cause some havoc on the basepaths. Abrams has a poor .205/.300/.341 slash line through 13 games to begin the season, but he's now 3-for-4 on steal attempts and the rebuilding Nationals will live with the 22-year-old's growing pains as a hitter.