Abrams went 2-for-5 with a solo home run against the Pirates in a loss Thursday.

Abrams was the only National to log multiple hits in the contest, and he hit the team's only homer -- a solo shot in the fifth inning. The shortstop has gotten off to a great start this season, slashing .333/.407/.667 with two homers, five RBI, five runs and three steals through six games. His speed remains his biggest asset from a fantasy perspective, but he slugged 18 long balls last year and has enough pop in his bat to exceed that number this season.