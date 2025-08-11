Abrams went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 8-0 win over San Francisco.

Abrams lifted his 15th homer of the campaign, swatting a two-run shot off Justin Verlander in the second frame. The outing snapped a minor drought at the plate, as Abrams entered the contest with just three hits in his last 30 at-bats. The shortstop is slashing .268/.333/.457 in 458 plate appearances this season.