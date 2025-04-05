Abrams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to Arizona.
Abrams got the Nationals on the board with a solo shot in the first inning off Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. After going just 2-for-13 in three outings to open the campaign, Abrams is 7-for-16 with three long balls, two doubles, four RBI and one stolen base over his past four contests.
