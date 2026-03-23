Abrams went 1-for-4 in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The 25-year-old shortstop is batting a tepid .244 (10-for-41) this spring with zero homers and just one steal in two attempts, but Abrams appears to be finding a groove as the Grapefruit League schedule wraps up. He's hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-15 (.400) with a double, a triple and a 1:2 BB:K during that stretch. This could be a critical campaign for Abrams, who has yet to fully capitalize on his athletic tools despite averaging 19 homers and 36.3 steals over the last three seasons.