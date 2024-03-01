Abrams went 2-for-2 launching a solo homer and cashed in an RBI single in Friday's loss to Houston.

The young shortstop has impressed in spring games thus far, logging four hits and three steals without a strikeout over the course of four games. Abrams' impressive rookie campaign with Washington including him setting the single-season franchise record with 47 steals. The 23-year-old will consistently be hitting lead-off for a less-than-stellar lineup, and will look to explode as one of the few bright spots on the Nationals.