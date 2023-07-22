Abrams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a second run scored in the Nationals' win over the Giants on Friday.

Abrams entered the game with a .405/.450/.568 slash line in 42 plate appearances since moving into the leadoff spot July 7, and he only improved on that line by taking Alex Wood deep in the bottom of the second inning before adding a single in the bottom of the fifth. The quickly blossoming 22-year-old shortstop is up to nine homers and 19 steals in 88 games this season.