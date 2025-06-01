Abrams went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Abrams picked up his first steal since May 15 versus Atlanta in this contest. His lack of running in that time has been a a result of his limited opportunities on the basepaths -- the shortstop is hitting just .175 (10-for-57) with three walks and five hit-by-pitches over his last 14 games, and six of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. The 24-year-old is now slashing .273/.346/.486 with 10 steals, eight home runs, 19 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples through 46 games this season.