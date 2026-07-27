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Nationals' CJ Abrams: Makes history in multi-homer game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Abrams went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

It was Abrams' fourth career multi-homer game and his second of the season. The All-Star shortstop is on a remarkable power surge, blasting seven long balls in his last seven outings while hitting .567 (17-for-30) with 14 RBI during that span. Abrams also notably became the first National with seven homers in a seven-game period since Kyle Schwarber in 2021, and his 27 homers for the campaign have broken Ian Desmond's franchise record for the most in a season by a shortstop, per Patrick Stevens of MLB.com.

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