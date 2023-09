Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to a knee injury, though manager Dave Martinez said the shortstop should be available off the bench, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.comreports.

The 22-year-old apparently banged his knee on a slide during Saturday's contest and will sit out Sunday's series finale, though Marinez expects Abrams to be back in the lineup Monday in Pittsburgh. Ildemaro Vargas will take over at shortstop and bat fifth.