Abrams exited Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets with a left shoulder injury and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams went 1-for-5 across the two games before he suffered the injury on a diving attempt in the field during the nightcap. Given he has an MRI scheduled Wednesday, the 22-year-old shouldn't be expected to be available for the series finale in New York. Assuming that's the case, Abrams will finish 2022 with a .258/.276/.327 slash line, zero home runs, seven doubles, six stolen bases, 10 RBI and 17 runs in 159 plate appearances.