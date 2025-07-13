The Nationals announced that Abrams was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to right shoulder soreness, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams apparently suffered the injury while going through pregame work, resulting in him being pulled from the starting nine for the final contest before the All-Star break. The 24-year-old will have four full days to recover before Friday's second-half opener versus the Padres.