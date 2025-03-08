Abrams went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The shortstop took Paul Blackburn deep in the third inning, giving Abrams his first homer of the spring. He's batting just .217 (5-for-23) so far in Grapefruit League action, and while he has yet to strike out, Abrams also has yet to draw a walk -- something the Nats are looking for him to do more consistently in 2025 as the team prepares to make him the leadoff hitter. The 24-year-old's fantasy upside is undeniable, as he's racked up 38 homers and 78 steals in 289 games over the last two seasons, but his .245/.307/.422 slash line has plenty of room for improvement.