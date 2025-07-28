Abrams went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three stolen bases and two additional runs scored during Sunday's 7-2 win over Minnesota.

Abrams delivered a leadoff homer off Cole Sands in the first inning and followed it up by swiping a trio of bases throughout the remainder of the contest. It was his first three-steal game of the season and the sixth of his career. Since the All-Star break, Abrams is 6-for-37 with 9 Ks, but he's hit two homers and three doubles during that stretch. He's up to 14 homers and 23 stolen bases on the year.