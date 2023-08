Abrams went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

The 22-year-old speedster swiped second base after a single in the third inning and added a double off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth. Abrams has been impressive since the start of July, slashing .314/.362/.489 with four homers, 11 RBI, 27 runs scored and 19 steals across 151 plate appearances in that span.