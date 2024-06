Abrams (wrist) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Diamondbacks.

Abrams had to be scratched from Wednesday's lineup and was set to undergo an MRI on his left wrist. The results of that exam have not been revealed, but Abrams will miss a second straight start Thursday. The Nationals should have more information on the Abrams' condition before long. Ildemaro Vargas will fill in at shortstop.