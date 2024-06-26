Abrams went 3-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Padres.

Abrams has rattled off three hits in four of his last five games, and he's added three steals, three RBI and eight runs scored in that span. The shortstop's sizzling stretch has him up to a .283/.335/.507 slash line through 71 contests. His .842 OPS is his highest mark since May 12. Abrams has done a little of everything this year, adding 12 home runs, 40 RBI, 48 runs scored, 13 steals, 19 doubles and five triples.