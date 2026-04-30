Abrams went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

The shortstop was one of four Nationals with multiple hits, and one of five with multiple RBI, in a 14-2 rout of their NL East rivals. Abrams has cooled down prior to Wednesday's performance, going 3-for-35 over his previous 10 games, but on the season he's still slashing .286/.394/.524 with seven homers, five steals, 15 runs and 23 RBI while hitting in the heart of the order for Washington.