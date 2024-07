Abrams went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The streaky leadoff hitter has drawn five free passes over the last three games, and over his last 20 contests Abrams is slashing a blistering .408/.512/.690 with three homers, five steals, 15 RBI and 18 runs. The peaks have outweighed the valleys so far in 2024 for the 23-year-old shortstop -- Abrams' .860 OPS is nearly a 150-point improvement on his .712 mark from last season.