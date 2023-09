Abrams is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.

Ildemaro Vargas will start at shortstop and bat sixth as the Nationals face left-hander Jose Quintana. Abrams went 0-for-7 with one walk and two strikeouts in the final two games of the Nationals' four-game weekend series versus the Marlins and is slashing just .173/.255/.286 off lefties this year.