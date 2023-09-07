Abrams went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus the Mets.

Abrams came up with a big hit in the seventh inning, notching a two-out single that tied the score 2-2. He followed with a swipe of second base, his second theft of the game and his 40th of the campaign. Per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, Abrams is the ninth MLB player since 2000 to steal at least 40 bases prior to his age-23 season. He ranks fourth in the majors in that category and has added 15 homers, 52 RBI, 68 runs and a .245/.296/.403 slash line over 130 contests.