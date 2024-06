Abrams (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Sunday against the Guardians, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old jammed his shoulder on a diving play Friday and was scratched from Saturday's lineup, but he's back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale in Cleveland. Abrams is in a bit of a funk at the plate, as he's gone 0-for-14 with eight strikeouts over his past three contests.