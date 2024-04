Abrams (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old shortstop was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to a bone bruise of his left pinky finger, and he'll sit for the second straight game Sunday. Abrams should be considered day-to-day as Ildemaro Vargas receives a start at shortstop.