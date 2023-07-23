Abrams went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a 10-1 victory versus the Giants on Saturday.

Abrams punctuated a big second inning for Washington with a two-run homer that gave the Nationals a 6-0 lead and resulted in San Francisco starter Logan Webb getting the hook. The long ball was the second in as many days for Abrams, and the multi-hit performance was his eighth over his past 10 contests. Over that span, the shortstop is batting .419 (18-for-43) with three homers, five RBI, 13 runs and seven stolen bases.