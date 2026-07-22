Nationals' CJ Abrams: Remains red hot with two homers

Abrams went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and four total RBI in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Abrams slugged a two-run shot to center field in the first inning and added another two-run blast in the third. The All-Star shortstop has homered in three straight games, producing four long balls and eight RBI over that stretch. The power surge has lifted Abrams to 24 home runs on the campaign, tied for ninth in the majors with fellow shortstop Colson Montgomery. Abrams is also tied for the league lead with 76 RBI and ranks 12th with an .892 OPS.