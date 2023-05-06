site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-cj-abrams-riding-pine-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' CJ Abrams: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Abrams is not in Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Abrams is hitting .323 with one home run and one steal over his last 10 games. Ildemaro Vargas is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read