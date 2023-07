Abrams went 2-for-3 with one run scored and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Abrams showcased his elite speed Sunday, swiping three bags and reaching on an infield single. The shortstop accounted for the Nationals' only run, stealing home in the first inning. The 22-year-old now owns 24 steals on the season and has gone 13-for-44 (.295) with 10 runs scored and seven stolen bases over his last 11 appearances.