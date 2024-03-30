Abrams went 1-for-2 with a triple, three walks, three runs scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

After an 0-for-4, two-strikeout showing in his 2024 debut, Abrams was a menace in the second game of the series. The 23-year-old notched a couple steals against Reds starter Hunter Greene and added another against Cincinnati's closer, Alexis Diaz. Abrams was only caught four times in 51 attempts last year and the Reds didn't make it particularly close on any of his three steal attempts Saturday.