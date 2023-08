Abrams is getting a scheduled day off Thursday versus the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams battled some back spasms toward the end of last week, but all is well. He tallied his 31st stolen base of the season in the Nationals' win over Boston on Wednesday after reaching the 30-steal plateau in Tuesday's loss. Jeter Downs will play shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's series finale.