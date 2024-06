Abrams was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals haven't provided an explanation for why Abrams was scratched, but it's worth noting that he collided with Arizona's Corbin Carroll on the latter's stolen-base attempt in Tuesday's 5-0 loss. The team should provide more information on Abrams' condition later Wednesday. Nasim Nunez will pick up a start at shortstop Wednesday.