Abrams was scratched from the Nationals' lineup prior to Saturday's game against the Guardians.

Abrams said that he jammed his shoulder while making a diving play during Friday's loss, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, and it seems to be bothering him enough Saturday to warrant a day off. While Abrams recovers, Ildemaro Vargas will take over at shortstop and bat eighth.