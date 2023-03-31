Abrams went 0-for-4 with a strikeout while also committing three errors in the field during an Opening Day loss to Atlanta.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth in the order on his first MLB Opening Day, Abrams' first error could easily have been ruled a hit as it came on a scorching grounder by Ronald Acuna, but there was no excuse for his two airmailed throws later in the game. The Nationals are rebuilding in 2023 and will live with Abrams' growing pains, but the 22-year-old might have a long way to go before he'll be a reliable big-league player -- or a reliable fantasy asset.