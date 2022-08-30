Abrams will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals aren't yet ready to pull the plug on Abrams as their everyday shortstop, but the 21-year-old rookie hasn't fared as well as Washington had hoped when they called him up from Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 15. After batting just .136 with no walks and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate in 12 games since his promotion, Abrams will be moved down in the order after previously slotting between the sixth and eighth spots in the lineup.