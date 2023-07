Abrams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-6 loss against the Cardinals.

Abrams pegged Steven Matz for a solo shot in the third inning -- his first home run since June 21 -- and turned in his fourth straight multi-hit performance. Over that span, Abrams is 9-for-18 (.500) with six runs scored, two RBI and four stolen bases.