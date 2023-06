Abrams went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

The young shortstop broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, taking Miles Mikolas the other way into the visitor's bullpen in left-center field for his seventh homer of the year. Abrams is showing signs of life at the plate, collecting six hits in the last three games and batting .290 (9-for-31) over his last nine with three doubles in addition to Wednesday's long ball.