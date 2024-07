Abrams went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

The Nationals only had three hits on the afternoon, so while Abrams was busy on the basepaths, his efforts couldn't generate any offense. The 23-year-old shortstop had been slumping heading into June, but he wrapped up the month with a dazzling .373/.464/.663 slash line in 97 plate appearances, adding four of his 13 homers on the season and six of his 14 steals.