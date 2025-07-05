Abrams went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

The shortstop continues to surge toward a breakout campaign. Abrams has hit safely in seven straight games and 13 of his last 14, a stretch in which he's slashing .339/.397/.565 with three long balls, four steals, eight RBI and 14 runs as the Nationals' leadoff hitter. He needs one more stolen base to become the eighth player in the majors with 10-plus homers and 20-plus steals on the season.