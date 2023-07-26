Abrams went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

The young shortstop continues to emerge as a fantasy force. Through 19 games in July, Abrams is slashing .342/.386/.566 with three homers, seven RBI and 19 runs while primarily hitting leadoff. He's also gone a perfect 11-for-11 on the basepaths this month, giving Abrams the first of what could be many 20-steal seasons.