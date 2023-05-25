Abrams went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

Facing the team that selected him sixth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, Abrams made a nuisance of himself from the bottom of the Nationals' order. The walk was a rarity for the 22-year-old shortstop -- his last one came April 23 -- and his inability to control the strike zone continues to limit his production. Through 20 games in May, Abrams is slashing .269/.279/.448 with three of his five homers and three of his six steals on the year.