Abrams went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three steals in Monday's 6-3 loss against the Blue Jays.

Abrams now has 12 stolen bases in his last 21 games and 37 on the season, fourth most in the league. The 22-year-old shortstop has been swinging the bat better of late as well, going 11-for-43 (.256) with three home runs in his last 10 contests. Overall, Abrams' slash line is up to .253/.304/.413 with 14 homers, 66 runs scored and 49 RBI across 487 plate appearances this season.