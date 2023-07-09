Abrams will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

After leading off against a pair of southpaw starters (Cody Bradford and Andrew Heaney) in the first two games of the series with Texas, the lefty-hitting Abrams will remain atop the lineup while the Rangers bring right-hander Dane Dunning to the bump for the finale. Abrams took well to the leadoff assignment over the previous two contests, going 3-for-11 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases. He also pilfered two bags in Thursday's game against the Reds, giving him four steals in his last three contests.