Abrams went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Abrams doubled his early-season hit total and swiped his second bag of the year. He now has three extra-base hits in his last two games and bumped his batting average up to .286 after Tuesday's strong performance.
