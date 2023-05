Abrams went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Cubs.

The 22-year-old shortstop has been flirting with the Mendoza Line most of the season, but Abrams appears to have a found a groove at the plate. Over his last 15 games, he's slashing .275/.315/.431 with two doubles, two homers, seven runs and nine RBI, solid production from a player who routinely hits near the bottom of one of baseball's weakest lineups.