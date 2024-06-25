Abrams went 3-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Abrams has posted a trio of three-hit games over his last four contests. He'd been less fortunate on the basepaths lately, going 1-for-4 on stolen base attempts over the previous five games before his two swipes Monday. The shortstop is putting together a strong breakout campaign with a .275/.325/.502 slash line, 12 home runs, 39 RBI, 47 runs scored and 13 thefts over 70 contests.