Abrams went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 6-1 victory Sunday in Miami.

Abrams singled and stole second in the second and drove in a run with a single and came around to score in the eighth. He was credited with another stolen base in the fourth inning after a defensive miscommunication led to him stealing home. It was his second three-hit performance of his career and the first time he stole two bases in a big-league game. The 21-year-old has put together a strong September, producing a .307/.316/.427 slash line with seven extra-base hits and three stolen bases.