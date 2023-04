Abrams went 3-for-5 with two triples, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-5 victory over Colorado.

Abrams tripled in two runs in the third inning, and two innings later his second three-bagger scored Lane Thomas to make it a 7-2 game. Over seven games and 25 at-bats, the 22-year-old is slashing .280/.333/.480 with three extra-base hits. The only disappointment so far with Abrams is that he hasn't used his impressive speed to steal a base just yet.